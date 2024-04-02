Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Posh are at Wembley for the first time since 2014 on April 7.

A travelling contingent approaching 20,000 is expected to be making its way to the capital. Here is all of the important travel information for those making their way to London.

Rail strikes are planned around London but these are to take effect on Friday April 5, Saturday April 6 and Monday April 8 and therefore will have no direct impact on Sunday’s travel arrangements.

Train

Trains departing Peterborough for London King’s Cross, run by LNER, Thameslink and Great Northern, leave the city at 7:45am (9:02am arrival), 8:45am (10:02am). 9:11am (10:06am), 9:15am (10:20am), 9:26am (10:18am), 9:42am (10:37am), 10:04 (10:52am), 10:08am (10:57am), 10:15am (11:17am), 10:36am (11:34am), 10:41am (11:37am), 10:45am (12:02am), 11:05 (11:53am), 11:09 (11:58am), 11:15 (12:17pm), 11:39am (12:27pm), 11:45am (1:02pm), 11:51am (12:39pm), 11:58am (12:50pm), 12:10pm (12:55pm).

Further services that arrive in London after 1pm are available. The times of those services can be found at trainline.com.

Tube

Wembley is accessible via three stations. Wembley Park, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central Station.

Wembley Park is a 20-minute direct tube journey from King’s Cross and it is then just a further three minute walk to the stadium.

Wembley Park Station is also two stops from Baker Street on the London Underground Metropolitan line.

Wembley Stadium Station is one stop from London Marylebone on Chiltern Railway services, although this is the line the majority of Wycombe supporters are expected to be using.

Wembley Central Station is on the London Underground Bakerloo line and London Overground line from Watford Junction to London Euston.

ULEZ

Anyone driving to Wembley has been advised that Wembley Stadium is now part of London’s ULEZ zone, which means that non-compliant vehicles are subject to a charge of £12.50.

Parking

Wembley encourages fans to arrive via public transport but there is an official car park that can be booked online.

Nearby street parking is reserved for residents and the stadium encourages fans to avoid ‘pop-up’ car parks as they “probably don’t have the correct insurance in place – so you’re not covered if something happens to your car and they’re at fault.”

Various other spaces or driveways are available to be booked online on sites such as www.yourparkingspace.co.uk.

Coach

A coach service from Peterborough to Wembley Stadium is running from 12:20pm, arriving at 2:30pm.