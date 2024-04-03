The final of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy is fast approaching and with well over 20,000 Posh fans descending on Wembley on April 7, they are going to need somewhere to drink!

Posh have been allocated the famous Wembley BOXPARK venue and will be located in the East side of Wembley, therefore Posh fans will be welcome in the following pubs on the stadium’s east side.

Below are just some of the suggested Posh fans can enjoy ahead of kick-off.

BOXPARK Wembley Posh fans with match tickets can enjoy Boxpark's three large bars and over 20 different food vendors. General admission tickets are valid for entry before 12pm and it will be first come first serve after that.

The Torch Modern sport pub with food offers, poker, karaoke and live bands, specialises in offering Flame-Grilled food. 1-5 Bridge Road, Wembley, HA9 9AB

The Crock of Gold 23 Bridge Road, Wembley HA9 9AB.

Blue Check Gastropub and restaurant. 12-13 Empire War, Wembley HA9 0EW.