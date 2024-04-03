Well over 20,000 Peterborough United fans will be at Wembley.Well over 20,000 Peterborough United fans will be at Wembley.
Peterborough United at Wembley: The best pubs Posh fans can drink in ahead of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final

Where is the best place to ahead of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final?
By Ben Jones
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 10:54 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 12:31 BST

The final of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy is fast approaching and with well over 20,000 Posh fans descending on Wembley on April 7, they are going to need somewhere to drink!

Posh have been allocated the famous Wembley BOXPARK venue and will be located in the East side of Wembley, therefore Posh fans will be welcome in the following pubs on the stadium’s east side.

Below are just some of the suggested Posh fans can enjoy ahead of kick-off.

Posh fans with match tickets can enjoy Boxpark's three large bars and over 20 different food vendors. General admission tickets are valid for entry before 12pm and it will be first come first serve after that.

1. BOXPARK Wembley

Posh fans with match tickets can enjoy Boxpark's three large bars and over 20 different food vendors. General admission tickets are valid for entry before 12pm and it will be first come first serve after that. Photo: Google

Modern sport pub with food offers, poker, karaoke and live bands, specialises in offering Flame-Grilled food. 1-5 Bridge Road, Wembley, HA9 9AB

2. The Torch

Modern sport pub with food offers, poker, karaoke and live bands, specialises in offering Flame-Grilled food. 1-5 Bridge Road, Wembley, HA9 9AB Photo: Google

23 Bridge Road, Wembley HA9 9AB.

3. The Crock of Gold

23 Bridge Road, Wembley HA9 9AB. Photo: Google

Gastropub and restaurant. 12-13 Empire War, Wembley HA9 0EW.

4. Blue Check

Gastropub and restaurant. 12-13 Empire War, Wembley HA9 0EW. Photo: Google

