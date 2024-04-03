Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Posh have released a new song to mark their appearance at Wembley this Sunday (April 7).

Fans who attended Good Friday’s match against Carlisle at London Road were treated to the first playing of the new Posh Have Got The Fire by The Harrington Blues at half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band first released the club’s Wembley song ahead of the 2014 Johnstone’s Paint Trophy final, in which Posh beat Chesterfield 3-1, using Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ as a base.

The Harrington Blues perform Posh Have Got The Fire. Credit: Peterborough United.

Ahead of Posh’s latest final appearance in the same competition, the lyrics have been given a refresh to reflect what has happened to the club in the following ten years.

All of the proceeds from the single will be donated to the Free Kicks Foundation. The charity has already helped to raise over £5000 to buy 32 families (110 people) tickets and travel to the final to fans who might not otherwise have been able to afford it.

Among the updated lyrics are: “Ten years on, we’re back again. Since then we’ve seen come gems, Jonno, Szmodics, EMC, Ivan Toney and Ronnie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fergie left, Grant come in with Robertson in between, Westley, Evans, lessons learnt before our king returned.

"2020, games we’re stopped we’re on form on the up, nine games left to do the job, the EFL pulled the plug.

"Sammie’s down in the box, Jonno wins it from the spot, car park full of blue and white, Posh are back and we’re on fire.”

Singer Ben Gooch said: “Getting all five of us back together was so fun, the laughs that we’ve had recording the song and doing the video has been brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope people don’t just stream it but buy it as well because all great proceeds are going to a great cause.”

A spokesperson for the FreeKicks Foundation said: “A huge thank you to the team at Posh for all their help on projects leading up to this final.

"Now we can all look forward to a great day out on Sunday.”