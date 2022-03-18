The road - an important route between Peterborough and Whittlesey - will be shut from 6pm this evening between Bedford Cottages (Northey Road) & Dog in a Doublet (North Side) until further notice.

The Environment Agency warning reads: “Heavy rain on Wednesday, 16th March has caused river levels to rise on the River Nene. During periods of high tide the river will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions. This is likely to lead to localised flooding at North Bank Road. Whilst the Flood Warning is in force, the Local Authority will close North Bank Road. Diversionary routes will be put in place.”