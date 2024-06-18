Outdoor swimming cancelled at Ferry Meadows after 'drop in water quality'
Outdoor swimming sessions have been cancelled at Ferry Meadows following a ‘drop in water quality’ in Gunwade Lake.
A spokesperson said no other activities have been affected, and it was hoped the water would be deemed safe to swim in again soon.
They said: “As Gunwade Lake in Ferry Meadows is a designated location for open water swimming here, we routinely carry out monthly ‘Water Bathing’ quality tests on the water. The results this week showed that the water quality had dropped below the standard that The Environment Agency considers safe for people to swim in and so we decided to stop our open water swimming sessions until the water quality improves again.
“This ‘Water Bathing’ test is specifically carried out for the safety of people swimming in the water. Other watersports on the lake are managed closely by our team and are considered safe, as they do not involve being submerged in the water for a prolonged period of time.
“Dog owners should be aware that letting their dogs swim in any river or lakes is at their own risk.
“It is important to bear in mind that our lakes are fed by the River Nene, which is a natural and ever-changing body of water. The water quality can be affected by a range of factors such as livestock along the river, urban drainage, wildlife and rainfall. As a result, we have no control over the water quality in our lakes.
“We will be taking an additional 'Water Bathing' test later this week with results being shared next week.”