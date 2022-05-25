Work to build a new outdoor market in Peterborough has been set back by the worldwide supply chain crisis.

A national shortage of wood has meant a four week delay in the construction of the eight kiosks that will form the core of the new-look market in Bridge Street.

Now the outdoor traders, who were told at the beginning of April this year that they would have to take an eight week holiday - paid for by Peterborough City Council - while the new market was prepared, have been informed that their paid break will have to be extended by about four weeks.

This image shows how one of the kiosks at the new outdoor market in Bridge Street, Peterborough, will appear once completed. The building of the market has been delayed because of a national shortage of wood.

However, traders working in the proposed new indoor Food Hall, which will be in the former Customer Contact Centre. have been told the indoor market will open on June 1 or June 2.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “It was originally hoped that the indoor and outdoor markets would open at the same time.

"But the outdoor market, with 12 permanent market stalls, will be opening at the end of June, due to a national shortage of materials for the bespoke wooden kiosks.”

The outdoor market will feature three fixed gondolas along Bridge Street, with each providing space for four traders, as well as dedicated storage space.

The 3.6 metres by 6.4 metres units will each have a retractable roof and will be operational at least five days a week.

The spokesperson said: “While the costs of the materials might have gone up, the overall cost is still within budget.”

The council also says that traders have been informed about the delay and will be paid during the ‘extended holiday’.

The spokesperson added: “The City Market Food Hall will be opening on either June 1 or June 2.

“We want the traders to have time to make sure their equipment is installed properly and running before the Food Hall opens.”