Plans for indoor food hall included in Bridge Street Market plans

Peterborough Market

The proposals, if approved, would see the creation of 12 new market stalls in Bridge Street.

The new site was identified as ideal for boosting footfall and creating a modern, vibrant new market, as it is located close to Cathedral Square, on the same street as the proposed new Vine library and culture hub and within walking distance of the new ARU University and Fletton Quays.

The stalls would be approximately four metres square and would be grouped into three timber contemporary kiosks located in the centre of the street between the existing trees. An indoor Food Hall with a butchers and a fishmonger – which is not part of the planning application – would also be created in the former Customer Contact Centre building, also on Bridge Street.

The plans will be debated during Peterborough City Council’s planning and environmental protection committee on Wednesday, 12 January

The application has been prepared by NPS Peterborough and Group Ginger on behalf of Peterborough City Council and can be viewed online on the council’s planning portal. The council is proposing to move forward with the relocation of City Market as the existing location of Northminster, where the market currently trades, will be developed into affordable homes from April 2022. It is also responding to calls for the market to be modernised and moved to a location with better footfall, such as Bridge Street. A formal decision is expected in January 2022.

Subject to planning approval, the new market would begin trading as soon as possible in the new year with the aim of increased footfall and higher income for traders.

Seven traders will be moving across, with three in the new Food Hall and four in the wooden kiosk stalls. The market would continue to see trading five days a week and there would be scope for additional traders who only wanted to trade one or two days a week, along with seasonal/pop-up markets, such as a vegan, Christmas or farmer’s market within pop up demountable stalls.

Councillor Steve Allen, cabinet member for housing, culture and communities at Peterborough City Council, said: “People have told us for many years that they want to see the market relocated closer to the centre of the city. The area of Northminster is now being redeveloped, giving us the opportunity to do just that.

“Bridge Street already has much higher footfall and this will only continue to grow with the ongoing development of Fletton Quays and the forthcoming opening of university and city library.

“If the plans are approved, this will be a modern, vibrant market in the centre of our city, which will become a must-shop destination in its own right, for residents, visitors and tourists.”