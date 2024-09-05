Current plan is for outdoor pool to close at the end of the month, with opening hours being reduced from Monday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been calls for the Lido to remain open longer this year – as the city waits for news on a replacement for the Regional Pool.

According to Vivacity’s website, the outdoor pool is set to close for the year on September 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that would leave the city with no public pool in the city centre.

There have been calls for the Lido to stay open for longer this year

In her column for The Peterborough Telegraph, cllr Heather Skibsted said the same arrangement should happen this year as well – to enable everyone in the city to carry on swimming. She also called for the pool to be heated until the end of the month.

“We are so lucky to have the Lido and should be treasuring the benefits that it brings to the city."

She said: “Last year the Lido stayed open (and heated) until December because of the closure of the Regional Pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is still closed, so why penalise those who wish to continue to swim and maintain good health?

"If keeping it open is not possible this year due to budget pressures, surely there is a way to utilise this fabulous facility more effectively in future years while we are waiting for a new pool?

“I am a regular user of the Lido, and have always been appreciative of a facility most cities don’t have – open air swimming.

"The lido is for everyone. It has an amazing history and is the only pool we still have which is just about affordable for everyone. This means families, not just hardy swimmers. We are so lucky to have the Lido and should be treasuring the benefits that it brings to the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the closure of the Regional Pool last year, the only other option apart from two school pools (Stanground and Jack Hunt, which have limited opening times) is Premier Fitness at Hampton.

"Premier Fitness is far too expensive for most people and not that easily accessible. So, we are looking at a situation where only the healthy and wealthy can afford to swim. For the majority, the Lido is their only option.

"Surely we should be encouraging people to swim to help stem the pressure on the already stretched NHS?”

Opening hours to change on Monday

Opening hours for the The Lido are set to alter this weekend, with reduced hours being introduced on Monday, September 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Peterborough Limited confirmed the pool would close at the end of September – and would be heated until it shuts.

The full column is available to read in this week’s Peterborough Telegraph, which is available to buy in shops now