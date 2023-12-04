Peterborough Lido extended its season amid concerns for the future of the Regional Pool building.

Peterborough Lido is to close for the winter on Sunday December 10.

The decision has been made after temperatures dropped in recent days, which has seen many parts of the city experience freezing temperatures and even some now early on Sunday (November 3) morning.

A council statement said: “The city's Lido will be closing for the winter season on Sunday 10 December. As temperatures have now dropped significantly, we have taken the decision to close, however you can still make the most of swimming at the Lido until then.

“Don't worry - The Lido will reopen at the earliest opportunity in 2024, when the temperatures start to rise!”

The Lido’s season has unusually been extended well into the winter due to the ongoing Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) issues that have forced the Regional Pool to close.

The pool was shut in September, initially to deal with an asbestos problem – but while it was closed, RAAC was found.