Update on next steps for replacement pool to be given to Peterborough City Council cabinet in the autumn.

Demolition work on Peterborough Regional Pool is set to start this winter, the leader of the city council has said.

This week, The Peterborough Telegraph revealed that preparation work was taking place ahead of the work to dismantle the much loved site.

Hoardings have been put up around the building, and it has been transferred back into the city council’s hands.

The demolition of the pool was agreed earlier this year, when a report to the council said that repairs would cost more than £26 million. The repairs were needed after after “high risk” reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, or RAAC, was found in the building. Other issues were also identified, including structural cracking, out-of-date mechanical and electrical installations and damaged asbestos.

At a full council meeting last night, Leader of the Council Dennis Jones said: “The council completely understands the importance of the Regional Pool. I’m sure we all do…

"It gave us an incredible 46 years of excellent provision to the city, and we are committed to doing all we can to replace it at the earliest opportunity, with the whole hearted support from our new MP Andrew Pakes. Officers are currently working with a leisure specialist to fully scope out the options for a replacement pool. This will be presented to the cabinet in the autumn, where decisions will be made about the best solution to meet the needs of our city.

"In relation to the existing structure, works are underway to prepare for the demolition of the pool. This includes a number of site surveys to determine scope, and to disconnect the utility services as required.