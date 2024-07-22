Peterborough Regional Pool moves step closer to demolition
The demolition of one of Peterborough’s most loved facilities has moved a step closer.
The Regional Pool has been the home for swimming for many in Peterborough for generations – but soon the building will be torn down.
Hoardings have been placed around the site in preparation for works to begin, and the city council has taken back control of the building.
While a date for demolition has not yet been set, it is thought it will begin soon.
Simon Lewis, service director for Commercial, Property and Asset Management at Peterborough City Council, said: “The site was transferred from Peterborough Limited to Peterborough City Council on Monday, 1 July and plans will now be put in place for its demolition. We are now working with the contractor to determine a timeline for this.
"In the meantime, hoarding will be going up around the site to create a safe work area for contractors.”
The demolition of the pool was agreed earlier this year, when a report to the council said that repairs would cost more than £26 million. The repairs were needed after after “high risk” reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, or RAAC, was found in the building. Other issues were also identified, including structural cracking, out-of-date mechanical and electrical installations and damaged asbestos.
In an interview with The Peterborough Telegraph, new city MP Andrew Pakes revealed he had already had discussions about a replacement pool, less than a week after he was elected. A new swimming pool for the city was one of the hot topics among many parties during the election campaign.
The Regional Pool was closed in September last year – initially due to asbestos, but it was forced to close permanently when RAAC was found.
The closure has led to frustration from many across the city – with residents having fond memories of learning to swim in the pool, which was built in the 1970s. Peterborough’s swimming club has also spoken of the disruption it has caused to members, with sessions having to take place elsewhere while a permanent solution is found.