Council agreed to knock down sports centre earlier this year after RAAC was found in 1970s building

The demolition of one of Peterborough’s most loved facilities has moved a step closer.

The Regional Pool has been the home for swimming for many in Peterborough for generations – but soon the building will be torn down.

Hoardings have been placed around the site in preparation for works to begin, and the city council has taken back control of the building.

The demolition of the Regional Pool will be a sad occasion for many

While a date for demolition has not yet been set, it is thought it will begin soon.

Simon Lewis, service director for Commercial, Property and Asset Management at Peterborough City Council, said: “The site was transferred from Peterborough Limited to Peterborough City Council on Monday, 1 July and plans will now be put in place for its demolition. We are now working with the contractor to determine a timeline for this.

"In the meantime, hoarding will be going up around the site to create a safe work area for contractors.”

The demolition of the pool was agreed earlier this year, when a report to the council said that repairs would cost more than £26 million. The repairs were needed after after “high risk” reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, or RAAC, was found in the building. Other issues were also identified, including structural cracking, out-of-date mechanical and electrical installations and damaged asbestos.

Work has started to prepare the site for demolition

The Regional Pool was closed in September last year – initially due to asbestos, but it was forced to close permanently when RAAC was found.