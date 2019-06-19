Gastro pub to take over empty Carluccio’s restaurant in Peterborough city centre

An independent gastro pub specialising in craft beer, cocktails and Indian food is set to become the latest addition to Peterborough’s thriving food and drink scene around Cathedral Square

Tap & Tandoor, which launched in the West Midlands in June last year, will open an 80 cover gastro pub filling the space in Cumbergate, next to the Queensgate entrance, vacated in October by Carluccio’s.

Tap and Tandoor is coming to Peterborough

There will be a complete refurbishment of the former Italian venue, with the design mixing the comfort and warmth of a traditional British pub with a touch of Indian heritage, providing space for up to 80 drinkers and diners.

Tap & Tandoor specialises in craft beer, cocktails and Indian food including small plates, home-style curries such as Butter Chicken and their popular mixed grill which is a selection of prime cut meats cooked over charcoal.

A vegetarian and vegan mixed grill platter is also available.

It will offer a casual dining experience, with a wide range of quality beers in a relaxed, family friendly atmosphere.

The Solihul-based award-winning independent Indian gastro pub will open its Peterborough spin-off in the middle to end of July, and will operate from 12pm-12am, 7 days a week, with food being served all day. The venture will also create 15 new jobs in the area.

A representative from Tap & Tandoor said: “We are looking forward to joining an already thriving food scene in Peterborough. The city sees the growing importance and value of independents. We can’t wait to welcome our guests and provide them with a new experience.”

Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate added: “We are delighted to welcome Tap & Tandoor to Queensgate Shopping Centre and further extend out dining and drinking offer for our shoppers.

“Tap & Tandoor have shown they have real passion to make their independent business work in Peterborough and bring something new and exciting to the city centre. The food looks sensational and I’m convinced this will be a great success.”

