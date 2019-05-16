Flame - Peterborough’s new city centre Italian restaurant

A new Italian restaurant will say “ciao” to its first diners in Peterborough city centre tomorrow.

Flame Bar and Restaurant replaces what was Samba Brazil, on Broadway, and it has undergone quite a transformation. The South American feel of the decor has been replaced with a lighter brighter interior - lots of new lighting, a new bar, new flooring and new chairs and tables providing a more modern, contemporary look - both downstairs and on the first floor, which will mainly be used for private parties. The place will be predominantly a restaurant, serving pizza, pasta, seafood and more from 12noon to 10pm every day of the week. However, Friday and Saturday nights will see the tables swept aside to provide a dance floor and the music turned up through until 2am. Diana Morozinska, one of the partners in the business, said she couldn’t wait to welcome her first customers. “It has taken a lot of work to get to this point, but we needed to change so many things to get the restaurant how we wanted it. The place looks great, the food looks fantastic and we have had bookings already. I can’t wait to open.” There is a free bottle of wine for each booking on Friday (from 6pm). Book on 07745198010.

