This is how Peterborough’s Pizza House restaurant will look after refurbishment

One of Peterborough’s oldest restaurants is about to get a whole new look... and a whole lot bigger.

The Pizza House, which has been a fixture on Cowgate for more than 40 years, will close on Sunday, June 16, to undergo a massive refurbishment which will see it expand into the neighbouring former estate agent office, as this exclusive image shows.

When it reopens in mid-July the now dated decor will be replaced by a double-fronted modern, comfortable and stylish new look – but the pizzas on which the restaurant has built its reputation for four decades will return.

The venue was one of owner Rinaldo Fasulo’s first ventures in the city centre and is close to his heart– he has become more hands-on over the last year since his brother Pep sadly passed away.

“We are closing for about a month on June 16 and will be spending a bit of money, but it needs it,” said Rinaldo.

“It has been in the family for 39 years, I bought it in 1980, and for all that time we have only had one loo, the kitchen is a bit cramped and when we are full, which is quite often, there is not a lot of room.

“Knocking through into next door will give us the extra space we need.”

The Pizza House will be gutted and new ladies, gents and disabled toilets installed at the rear. The new open plan kitchen and a purpose-built bar will be created in the space next door.

The contemporary look will be complemented by new comfortable chairs and tables with some booth seating for the first time, and the capacity will rise from a tight 46 to a relaxed 60.

“We might be doubling the space we have but it is not about doubling the capacity. This just allows us to bring things up to date and make the restaurant a lot more comfortable for our customers, many who have been coming here since I first took charge and keep coming back again.

“It is lovely that people keep supporting The Pizza House. They might not recognise the place when we reopen in mid-July but they will certainly find the food the same.

“I wanted the pizzas to be exactly as they are now, how they have been for years, so to get a new oven – the same as the one we have – we have had to bring one from America.

“And while there will be a few new dishes on the menus with the old favourites, one thing that will still be there is my brother Pep’s special lunches – half a pizza with chips or salad . He came up with the idea years ago, they are still very popular, and people remember him for that.”

If you would like a table, chair or one of the iconic pictures that line the walls, let Rinaldo know and he will put you on the list.

“We have had a few people asking if they can have this, that or the other, so it will be taken out on the 17th and we will sort something out,” added Rinaldo.

