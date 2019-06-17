New dessert café for Peterborough city centre

A former Chinese restaurant on Cowgate is to be transformed by the team behind the UK’s fastest growing artisan dessert café, as Heavenly Desserts comes to Peterborough city centre in late summer.

In 2008, Heavenly Desserts was one of the first artisan dessert experiences to be launched in the UK, since which it has expanded across the country making a name for creating some

Heavenly Desserts promise artisan slices, cakes and waffles.

of the country’s finest sweet treats and artisan desserts.

The new store - only doors away from the established Tamu dessert lounge - is the latest boost for Cowgate, with EMBE Afro-Caribbean restaurant due to open any day now and The Pizza House currently undergoing a six-figure refurbishment as it expands into the neighbouring building..

New store openings manager, Chris Conaghan, said; “Heavenly Desserts is all about using the best ingredients, creating the perfect desserts and giving our guests an unrivalled dessert experience. It’s a treat that allows visitors to indulge whether for a celebration, or just to catch up with friends – and we can’t wait to open the doors for those across Peterborough and beyond to enjoy.”

Whether a luxurious Cookie Dough, or Heavenly Desserts signature waffles, the menu has a wide range of pancakes, waffles, fondants, cakes and artisan slices to make anyone’s mouth

water, all washed down with an artisan tea range, delicious coffee and wide range of soft drinks. Heavenly Desserts also have an extensive Gluten Free & Vegan menu.

The new Peterborough store will be undergoing a fit out with the contemporary, yet relaxed, interior ahead of its launch.

Simon Robinson, National Operations Manager for Heavenly Desserts said; “We will be creating approximately 15 new roles at the new store at a range of levels. Our new team will undergo intensive artisan dessert training ahead of our opening so that every waffle, pancake and sliced cake is picture perfect.”

Julian Welch, Director at Barker Storey Matthews who acted for the landlord, said, “This property has lain empty for nearly three years, having last been used as a Chinese buffet restaurant. It became apparent that there was little appetite for such a large restaurant unit in this location, so our client has invested in the building to form a smaller unit that is more appealing to the market.”

He added, “We are pleased to have been able to attract one of the UK’s fastest growing chain of Dessert Café’s to the premises. The high quality of Heavenly Desserts’ fit out and operation will no doubt attract good levels of custom to this location and we wish the tenants well with their new site in Peterborough”.