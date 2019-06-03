Five Guys opens with a flourish in Peterborough

Burger lovers finally got their hands on what fast-growing chain Five Guys has to offer in Peterborough today.

The burger and fries giant opened its 93rd UK restaurant in Church Street, overlooking St John’s Square, this lunchtime.

Five Guys which opened today in Church Street, Peterborough EMN-190306-160531009

And it wasn’t long before they were busy.

Roza Niewiedzial, Five Guys District Manager, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have opened in Peterborough, there has been a real buzz amongst the local community and we already have queues outside the door.”

Five Guys opens from 11am, seven days a week.