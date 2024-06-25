Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Outdoor swimming has been suspended at Ferry Meadows for the past week.

Open water swimming is to return to Gunwade Lake in Peterborough after a rise in the water quality levels.

Last Monday June (17), the activity was stopped due to a drop in the water quality level, detected during monthly ‘water bathing’ tests, below the standard considered safe by The Environment Agency.

Dog owners were also warned about letting their dogs swim in the river.

Gunwade Lake.

The Nene Park Trust has now announced that the water quality has returned to ‘excellent’ and that outdoor swimming will return from Thursday (June 27).

A spokesperson for the Nene Park Trust said: “The results of the latest 'Water Bathing' test are in and show that the water quality in Gunwade Lake is back up to 'Excellent', which means that open water swimming can return this Thursday!

“Seeing such a difference in test results in such a short space of time shows how the water quality of the river can vary massively and be affected by a wide range of factors beyond our control.