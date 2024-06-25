Outdoor swimming to return to Peterborough's Ferry Meadows as water quality rises back up to 'excellent'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Open water swimming is to return to Gunwade Lake in Peterborough after a rise in the water quality levels.
Last Monday June (17), the activity was stopped due to a drop in the water quality level, detected during monthly ‘water bathing’ tests, below the standard considered safe by The Environment Agency.
Dog owners were also warned about letting their dogs swim in the river.
The Nene Park Trust has now announced that the water quality has returned to ‘excellent’ and that outdoor swimming will return from Thursday (June 27).
A spokesperson for the Nene Park Trust said: “The results of the latest 'Water Bathing' test are in and show that the water quality in Gunwade Lake is back up to 'Excellent', which means that open water swimming can return this Thursday!
“Seeing such a difference in test results in such a short space of time shows how the water quality of the river can vary massively and be affected by a wide range of factors beyond our control.
"This is why we regularly test our waters so that we can be confident in offering a safe environment for our open water swimmers. Look forward to seeing swimming back this Thursday.”