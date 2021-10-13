Police release three men arrested in connection with drug dealing in Peterborough
Three men who were arrested in Peterborough yesterday in connection with drug dealing in the city have been released under investigation.
Police executed warrants at two addresses in Longthorpe yesterday morning as part of an investigation into county lines drug dealing.
The men, aged 18, 22 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. The 18-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.
They were taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station for questioning but this morning a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said all three had now been released under investigation.
County lines drug dealing often involves organised crime groups who use a phone number, known as a ‘drugs line’, to contact their customers and sell class A drugs.
Yesterday, DI Shish Thind said: “County lines drug dealing affects so many people in our communities – the groups often use young people to deliver their drugs, by paying them or by forcing them through violence and grooming.
“I would urge anyone who has information or suspicions about drug dealing or young people who may be being exploited, to get in touch with us.”