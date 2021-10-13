Police release three men arrested in connection with drug dealing in Peterborough

Police executed warrants at two addresses in Longthorpe yesterday morning as part of an investigation into county lines drug dealing.

The men, aged 18, 22 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. The 18-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

They were taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station for questioning but this morning a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said all three had now been released under investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Holywell Way

County lines drug dealing often involves organised crime groups who use a phone number, known as a ‘drugs line’, to contact their customers and sell class A drugs.

Yesterday, DI Shish Thind said: “County lines drug dealing affects so many people in our communities – the groups often use young people to deliver their drugs, by paying them or by forcing them through violence and grooming.