Peterborough men remain in custody following morning county lines drug dealing raids

The men, aged 18, 22 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. The 18-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

All three men were taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station, where they remain in custody.

One man was voluntarily interviewed after a taser-torch and a knuckle duster – both prohibited weapons under new legislation – were found at one of the homes.

County lines drug dealing often involves organised crime groups who use a phone number, known as a ‘drugs line’, to contact their customers and sell class A drugs.

DI Shish Thind said: “County lines drug dealing affects so many people in our communities – the groups often use young people to deliver their drugs, by paying them or by forcing them through violence and grooming.

“I would urge anyone who has information or suspicions about drug dealing or young people who may be being exploited, to get in touch with us.”

Further information about county lines drug dealing can be found on the force website here https://bit.ly/30dXBKR, along with the option to report information.

1. Police arrest three men in connection with county lines drug dealing Police have issued a number of pictures following the operation this morning Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Police arrest three men in connection with county lines drug dealing Police have issued a number of pictures following the operation this morning Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Police arrest three men in connection with county lines drug dealing Police have issued a number of pictures following the operation this morning Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Police arrest three men in connection with county lines drug dealing Police have issued a number of pictures following the operation this morning Photo: Midlands Photo Sales