Three arrested as police raid two Peterborough homes

Three men have been arrested as police raided two Peterborough homes this morning.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 11:36 am

Two warrants were carried out in Longthorpe this morning, including on in Holywell Way, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A number of police cars, including a forensics van, were seen outside the Holywell Way address today.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said a 29-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs; an 18-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of class B and a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

Police in Holywell Way

You can report drug dealing in your area here: https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Drug-dealing

