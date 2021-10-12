Three arrested as police raid two Peterborough homes
Three men have been arrested as police raided two Peterborough homes this morning.
Two warrants were carried out in Longthorpe this morning, including on in Holywell Way, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
A number of police cars, including a forensics van, were seen outside the Holywell Way address today.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said a 29-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs; an 18-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of class B and a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs
You can report drug dealing in your area here: https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Drug-dealing