Three arrested as police raid two Peterborough homes

Two warrants were carried out in Longthorpe this morning, including on in Holywell Way, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said a 29-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs; an 18-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of class B and a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs