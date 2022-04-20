A man and a woman arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Peterborough have been released without charge.

Officers investigating the murder of Mihai Dobre in Crabtree, Peterborough, last week made the arrests in the city on Monday (18 April).

A man aged in his 30s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman in her 20s, also from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Today (20 April), Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed both have been released with no further action to be taken against them.

One man, Lewis Hutchinson, has already been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to cause an indictable offence in connection with the incident.

Hutchinson (29), of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today.

He has been remanded into custody until his next appearance at the court on May 26.

A woman in her 60s from Skegness was also arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assisting an offender but has since been released under investigation.

Police were called at 12.34am on Wednesday morning (13 April) with reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree, Paston.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and Mihai, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, was taken to hospital, however he was pronounced dead at 8.03pm the same day.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to pass it to the Major Crime Unit online via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020122C03-PO1.