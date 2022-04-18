Crabtree murder investigation: Man charged
A man from Peterborough has been charged in connection with the murder of Mihai Dobre in Paston last week.
Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, was arrested in Skegness late on Thursday night (April 14).
This morning (Monday, April 18), he has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court this morning and has been remanded in prison for his next court hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on 16 May.
Police were called at 12.34am on Wednesday morning (April 13) with reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree, Paston.
Officers and paramedics attended the scene and 29-year-old Mihai Dobre, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, was taken to hospital, however he was pronounced dead at 8.03pm the same day.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow (Tuesday, April 19).
Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing with our enquiries and I am still very keen to hear from the local community. With this latest development, I hope this provides some reassurance and I would urge anyone who has not yet spoken with us to come forward.
“We continue to have family liaison officers who are supporting Mihai’s family at this very difficult time and are working closely with neighbourhood teams and local investigative resources to provide additional, dedicated patrols in the area.”
Anyone with information is urged to pass it to the Major Crime Unit online via the Major Incident Public Portal. Anyone without internet access should call 101 and quote Operation Brecon.