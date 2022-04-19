Mihai Dobre

Officers investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Peterborough have made two further arrests.

A murder investigation was launched following the death of Mihai Dobre, 29, in Crabtree, Peterborough last week.

One man has already been charged with murder.

Today, a police spokesman said that last night (Monday, 18 April) a man in his 30s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A woman in her 20s, also from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both arrests were made in Peterborough.

They both remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Police were called at 12.34am on Wednesday morning (13 April) with reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree, Paston.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and Mihai, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, was taken to hospital, however he was pronounced dead at 8.03pm the same day.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place today (19 April).

Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, was arrested in Skegness on Thursday last week (14 April) and has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to cause an indictable offence. He has been remanded in prison until a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on 16 May.

A woman in her 60s from Skegness was also arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assisting an offender but has since been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: “This remains an on-going investigation and we would once again like to reassure the public that such incidents are rare; we would equally like to thank the community for their on-going support.”