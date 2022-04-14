The family of the man killed in a shooting in Peterborough have paid tribute to the 29-year-old.

Mihai Dobre (29), of Oundle Road, Peterborough, was taken to hospital following the incident, which happened at 12.34am on Wednesday in Crabtree, Paston.

Despite the best efforts of medics, Mihai died at hospital.

Today his family have released a short statement paying tribute to him. They said; “Mihai was a family man, he was well loved by his family and friends.”

Investigations into the shooting are ongoing, and police today confirmed a murder investigation had been launched.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “While we have not yet made any arrests we are following up a number of leads, however I would appeal to the local community to get in touch with us if they have any information.

“I would like to reassure the community that these type of incidents are extremely rare in Cambridgeshire and we believe the wider public are not at any risk, although I understand it is extremely concerning.

“We have got family liaison officers who are supporting Mihai’s family at this very difficult time. We are working closely with neighbourhood teams and local investigative resources to provide additional, dedicated patrols in the area and are doing all we can to find those responsible.”