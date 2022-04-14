A detective investigating the murder of Mihai Dobre in Crabtree, Paston has made a plea for residents to come forward with any information into the shooting - no matter how small - as the probe continues.

Mihai (29) died in hospital last night after he was shot just after 12.30am on Wednesday morning in Paston.

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph, Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said any information could be vital in the investigation, and calls were starting to come in that could help the probe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene

He said: “We have had information coming in already. The appeal for information has been pushed out a bit further today, so we are hoping that information will keep coming in.

“Anything people might be able to contribute - big or small - could be vital.”

DI Stott gave a timeline of events that followed a 999 call from a member of the public who reported hearing a shot.

He said: “Just after half past midnight yesterday morning, there was a shooting in Crabtree in Paston. We received a call at 00:34, from a member of the public reporting hearing it, and police and ambulance attended. A male was found there with injuries have been taken to hospital.

“Unfortunately he passed away last night.”

The victim was named by police as Mihai Dobre, of Oundle Road, Peterborough this afternoon. His family have paid tribute to him today.

DI Stott said he was unable to provide information on certain parts of the investigation - including details of the weapon used in the attack, or whether there was a person - or people - that officers were searching for in connection with the shooting.

But he said he could not say there was a link to an incident in February where gunshots were heard in nearby Sheepwalk - but officers were keeping an open mind.

He said: “We are obviously aware of that happening in February, but I can’t say that there’s a link at the moment. But we are keeping an open mind.

“We would like to reassure the community that we don’t believe there is a risk to the wider public.

“It is obviously concerning and given the nature of the incident we are increasing patrols in the area today and over the weekend, but that is for reassurance.

“It is rare for us to have incidents involving firearms.”

DI Stott said there was a ‘big team’ working on the case, including from the Befordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Major Incident Unit, neighbourhood policing teams from Peterborough as well as other Cambridgeshire officers.

A cordon is still in place at the scene today as evidence is gathered, and officers conduct further door to door enquiries - but a review is set to be taken over the cordon, with the possibility it will be removed in the next 24 hours.

DI Stott said police were in communication with community leaders in Paston, and repeated the appeal for anyone to come forward with information.

He said; “We are in contact with those community leaders, and if people do have information but don’t want to come to police, they can get that information to us. Everything can help.”