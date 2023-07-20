News you can trust since 1948
Council introduce order to stop drivers racing or revving their engines

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 15:12 BST

A council is set to impose a new order to cut anti-social behaviour by boy racers which is causing misery to residents and businesses alike.

South Kesteven District Council is planning on introducing a new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) is proposed for Stamford’s Station Road car park, also known as Cattlemarket, The Meadows and Bath Row car park.

The order is designed to tackle anti-social driving, and anyone breaching the order could face a fine of £100.

The order will tackle the issues in car parksThe order will tackle the issues in car parks
If the PSPO is given the green light, the council will work with police to enforce it.

"This order is intended to help ensure that the law-abiding majority can use and enjoy this public space”

Cllr Rhea Rayside, SKDC’s Cabinet Member for People and Communities, said with the order in place there could be a more proactive response to CCTV footage from cameras that cover the area and are monitored round the clock.

“We understand the detrimental impact this type of behaviour can have on local residents and businesses, and we will continue working closely with the police to tackle this issue.

“This order is intended to help ensure that the law-abiding majority can use and enjoy this public space, safe from anti-social behaviour.

“The prohibition of certain activities acts as a deterrent and gives authorised officers the tools with which to tackle behaviour that is affecting the wider community.”

What would be banned by the order

The order would cover:

Revving of engines that causes a public nuisance

Sudden and/or rapid acceleration that causes a public nuisance

Repeated sudden and/or acceleration that causes a public nuisance

Racing by two or more vehicles

Performing stunts that cause a public nuisance

Sounding horns that cause a public nuisance

Playing music from a vehicle that causes a public nuisance

Anyone breaching the order could be issued with £100 Fixed Penalty Notice.

PSPOs were introduced by the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 to deal with nuisance or problems in specific areas detrimental to the local community’s quality of life.

Peterborough problems with anti-social driving

The issue of anti-social driving has caused major issues in Peterborough for a number of years – especially in the Ortons area of the city.

Earlier this summer, residents and businesses hit out at a lack of action taken by the council and police to stop the problems, which have been a particular issue at the Tresham Road estate.

Police then attended a car cruising meeting at the Lynch Wood business park earlier this month, issuing a number of notices of intended prosecution to drivers.

Plans to introduce an injunction in Peterborough to tackle the issue have hit a speed bump, due to legal challenges elsewhere in the country.

A statutory consultation exercise must take place before the new PSPO in Stamford can be introduced, to which local residents and Lincolnshire Police will be invited to respond.

