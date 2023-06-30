Peterborough police have said they will seek to prosecute boy racers who are making business lives a misery on a city estate.

Companies based on the Tresham Road estate have spoken out after the roads around their businesses were turned into make-shift, unofficial race tracks on weekend evenings during the summer, with drivers drifting and performing ‘donuts’ on the public roads.

A number of collisions have caused walls to be knocked down – one of which was caught on video - and workers said they are forced to spend Monday mornings clearing up the mess left by the drivers following the events. One wall was knocked over last weekend, when firms said the activity had been particularly bad.

The moment before a car crashes into a wall at Tresham Road. Businesses have called for measures to be taken

Workers even said they were being forced to modify schedules, so visitors did not come to the estate early on Mondays, as the streets were left in such a state.

A number of the businesses called for police and the council to take action to prevent further incidents – and to help keep the streets safe, clean and tidy.

Residents have also called for new measures to be taken, after noise from the meetings kept people awake into the early hours of the morning.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said investigations were ‘ongoing’ following the latest meeting at the estate. They said: “We are aware of an incident of anti-social driving in Tresham Road, Peterborough over the weekend and investigations into this are ongoing, where we will seek to prosecute if necessary.

“We also understand the ongoing issues relating to car meets and anti-social driving across the city and are working with partners, including Peterborough City Council, to address these.

“Alongside this however, demand for our services has never been higher and we have to prioritise every call for service alongside the crimes and incidents ongoing at that time.”

The Peterborough Telegraph asked the city council why speed bumps had not been installed at Tresham Road, and what the council was doing to tackle the problem.

In response, a city council spokesperson did not say why bumps had not been installed, but said: “We understand that drifting in the area is a problem especially for the businesses and residents. We take the issues around car cruising extremely seriously and are working closely with partner agencies to bring forward long term solutions.”