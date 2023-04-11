WATCH: Car cruisers perform 'donuts' in Peterborough street as residents hit out at danger and noise

Video of car cruisers at an event in Peterborough performing ‘donuts’ in a city street has been released as residents have again hit out at the danger and noise caused by the events.

Orton Waterville councillor Julie Stevenson – who has campaigned for many years for action to be taken to stop anti social driving – described the meeting, held on Saturday night Tresham Road, as ‘one of the most disruptive events that residents have ever experienced.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drone video was taken by a resident living near Tresham Road, and shows hundreds of cars turning up – and two performing ‘donuts’ in a city street. He asked not to be named, but said: “This has been going on for two years, and nothing ever happens.

Cllr Julie Stevenson (inset) and a car performing donuts at the meet

"It happens virtually every weekend. The noise goes on for hours. It is horrendous. You can smell the tyres and oils from when they do their donuts.

"The problem used to be further down in Ortons, on Stapledon Road. But when speed bumps were put in there, the problem moved up here. There appears to have been no action taken at Tresham Road to stop it from happening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Stevenson said residents had been left ‘ frightened’ by the events. She said: “The car cruise event in Orton on April 8 was one of the most disruptive events that residents have ever experienced.

"Footage that one of our residents took with a drone shows not only the scale of the event but also the antisocial behaviour that the organisers clearly could not control. We even have reports of parents taking their small children to the event. How can anyone look at the footage and think this is a safe event for bystanders?

"In addition to the many residents who have contacted me about their noise and the fear of the antisocial driving on local public roads on Saturday, business owners in Tresham Road have expressed their distress and dismay at the damage and litter left behind.

"Many people work in Tresham Road at night and they have been frightened and intimidated by the huge influx of cars and people in what would otherwise be a quiet area at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition to the screeching of tyres, we were also treated to sounds akin to gunfire. Imagine the distress this must have caused to local residents, not least our very welcome refugee families who have come here to escape war in their home countries.

"While I appreciate that many people are able to enjoy car cruises peacefully and without causing problems to others, a significant minority just don't care about the harm and distress they cause and this weekend has strengthened our resolve to end this unauthorised activity in Peterborough.

"As ever, councillors remain very open to discussing alternatives with organisers, but the events of this weekend cannot continue. It's dangerous and simply unfair on people who have a right to live in peace."

Last year, Peterborough City Council said there were plans to set up a ‘city wide injunction’ to prevent car cruising – but no date has been announced on when that might be introduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad