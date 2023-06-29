Watch drifting car smash into wall on Peterborough estate as businesses call for action against boy racers

Businesses have called for urgent action to stop boy racers using roads around the estate for drifting – after another wall was destroyed at the weekend.

The estate on Tresham Road, Orton has become a hotspot for anti-social driving over the past few years, with loud cars, rubbish, and other anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warehouse manager Steve Butler, next to the wall which was destroyed by a car drifting on Tresham Road

Now firms have called on the council to take similar action on their estate after a wall was destroyed by a car on the estate – just a couple of months after another crash saw another car drive straight through a brick wall.

Residents have also hit out at the problems caused by the meetings.

‘People are using the walls as toilets’

William Wilson, owner and managing director of Muscle Finesse, a major sports food distributor located on the estate, said: “It is every weekend now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We see damage every week, there is rubbish left all over the forecourt, and we have had to put signs up on containers to stop people climbing on them. People are using the walls as toilets. We have to spend Monday morning tidying up every week.

"It is the local residents I feel sorry for, who have to put up with the noise every week.

"We all did stuff when we were kids, but we would never dream of leaving anything in the state they do. They do not have any respect for anyone.

"It is not if there will be a serious incident, but when.

"The speed bumps at Stapledon Road worked – we do not see why the council won’t put them in here. We think it is because the council know it will just move the problem elsewhere.”

"Someone will be killed, or seriously injured, here soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Butler, warehouse manager at arts and crafts firm Hochander, said they had a wall on their plot knocked over earlier this year.

Steve said: “Our wall was knocked over in April, when a car crashed into it in the middle of the night.

"Someone will be killed, or seriously injured, here soon. All it takes is a car to clip the kerb, hit a lamppost or a wall.

"Every week we come here, and the rubbish left is unbelievable. We have beer bottles left, shards of rubber, people who have urinated against the wall.

"After a bank holiday it is worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was picked up on our Ring doorbell over Easter – there were over 200 cars here. I came down to make sure everything was OK – I had to queue to get in. I have never seen anything like it.

"It is the main topic of conversation on the estate.

"I am in favour of putting a gate, with some sort of lock, in place, to stop cars coming in.”

"It seems nothing is being done to help businesses here. It needs to be stopped.”

The latest wall to be hit belonged to Escape Fitness, a sports equipment manufacturer and distributor based on the estate.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “It is the second time we have had a wall hit in the past year. The wall was not knocked over by the car this time, but we had to knock it down because it was not safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are issues every weekend now. We have to bring people in to clean up on a Monday morning, because there is such a mess outside our door.

"We had a major event last week, with people coming from across the world. We made sure people didn’t come here until mid-week, because the way it is left after the events does not give a good impression.

"There are occasions on the estate when people are working late, and it can be very intimidating for people

"Everyone in the estate is livid about what is happening. It seems nothing is being done to help businesses here.

"It needs to be stopped.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents hit out at the response to the large event, with drone footage showing the scale of the meeting – as well as some of the dangerous driving taking place.

However, the events have continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad