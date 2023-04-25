Peterborough Police threaten to take vehicles from car cruisers after another night of drifting and handbrake turns

Drivers who carried out handbrake turns in Peterborough could lose their cars after another car cruise on the Ortons caused disruption for residents.

Another car cruise meeting took place at Tresham Road in Orton on Saturday night – the third weekend in a row where anti-social driving has caused misery for residents living in the area.

On the two previous weekends, there were complaints that police had not taken any action to stop the behaviour. Cllr Julie Stevenson described one meeting earlier this month as ‘one of the most disruptive events that residents have ever experienced.’

Donuts being performed by car cruisers at a previous meeting in Peterborough

Drone footage taken by residents of the meetings has captured video of drivers performing ‘donuts’ on public streets.

However, police said that they had taken action against some drivers at the latest meeting.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our South Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) were out on patrol in the Orton Southgate area late on Saturday evening when they came across a car meet in the Tresham Road area.

“As officers were engaging with participants, two reports of anti-social driving were called into our control room.

“Two Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) were handed to drivers for their manner of driving (careless – seen drifting and doing handbrake turns), and Section 59 warnings will be heading their way meaning if they or their vehicles are involved in anti-social behaviour again, the vehicle will be seized, even if they are using someone else’s vehicle.

“A further TOR was handed to a passenger in a vehicle for repeatedly sounding the horn while the car was stationary – something residents have complained about many times in the past, and something which is in fact a traffic offence.

“Many people in attendance were spoken with and reminded to be considerate of residents in the area.”