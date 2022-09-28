Concerns raised over costs of new hydrotherapy pool trial - with users 'facing a 300 per cent increase' in price

Concerns have been raised about the long term viability of a new trial to re-introduce hydrotherapy facilities in Peterborough.

Karen Oldale and the St George's pool

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the news that hydrotherapy was being brought back to Peterborough was welcomed, Karen Oldale, St George's Friends and Service Users' Lead, said there were several concerns about the plans – including that costs my be ‘prohibitive’.

Karen said: “We know local hydrotherapy users’ health and wellbeing has suffered terribly since St George’s closure. Many are desperate to return to exercising in the support of warm water again. Lime Academy has an excellent, fully accessible pool and changing rooms. It’s also good that people will have a choice in the way they book.

“However, on behalf of service users, I do have some concerns. Firstly the cost. Sadly, £12 per person per hour session is likely to be unaffordable for many. Some hydrotherapy users require the support of two carers. This means they will need to pay £36 for each session they attend. For St George’s users (depending on if carers are required) this is a 215% - 327% increase in price. This cost is significantly higher than for non-disabled bathers who can use other local pools. At a time when the cost-of-living crisis is hitting disabled people on limited incomes particularly hard, this price may be prohibitive.

"My second concern is timings. St George’s operated weekday daytimes as this suited most users best. Of course Lime Academy’s priority must always be its pupils so these days and times cannot be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, I think we need to be aware that evening or weekend sessions may be difficult or impossible for some. The times will also exclude the schools with pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), which previously used St George’s pool.

“My third concern is regarding the lack of medical screening and access to supervision from an aquatic physiotherapist. Many of us hydro users have greatly deteriorated since St George’s closed; we are now in urgent need of the advice and support of a professional aquatic physiotherapist. Some people may need to use a hydrotherapy pool for the first time. It is important people know what exercises they should be doing so they can safely gain the greatest benefit, especially if paying £12.”

Karen added: “My view is that this can only be a short-term, interim solution. It’s important that a viable long-term solution that can deliver aquatic physiotherapy at affordable prices to the community is found.”

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “Following the council’s decision to close St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool, we have actively worked to find a new facility which will benefit all users in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A four-week trial of the hydrotherapy pool at Lime Academy Trust in Orton Goldhay is planned to get underway very soon following a consultation with users.