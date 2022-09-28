A four week trial of hydrotherapy facilities is set to take place at a school in Peterborough, it has been announced.

Now the council has said a trial of hydrotherapy pool facilities will take place at the Lime Academy campus in Orton Goldhay.

No date has been given for the start of the trial, and hydro pool users are now being consulted with to ensure their needs are met.

In a letter which has been posted by the St George's Hydrotherapy Users on twitter Jamie Fenton, Peterborough City Council Partnership Manager - Culture, Sport and Leisure, said: “After considering a number of venues, we are pleased to confirm that a four-week trial for the hydrotherapy pool at Lime Academy Trust can commence if the details below are agreeable by users.

“The hydrotherapy pool is based at Lime Academy Trust, Orton Clayton Campus, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, PE2 5SD and there is ample free parking on site.

“The facility is 10m x 4m and has a jacuzzi area, heated at 36 degrees. It can be used from 5.30pm to 8.30pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 1pm on weekends, allowing for 3 x 1 hour session to be booked by users daily.”

Mr Fenton added: “A paid member of staff will be present at each session to open the facility, check the pool plant and be on hand in case of an emergency. Staff will be on site 15 mins before and after each session.

“The pool capacity’s is for a maximum of 10 users at a time.

“The cost for the pool will be £12 per user per visit, this includes the qualified member of staff who is on site for operational purposes, access and security as well as making sure the pool and users are safe.”

