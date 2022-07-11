The Cabinet of Peterborough City Council has approved the permanent closure of St George’s Hydrotherapy pool.

The decision comes following the temporary closure of the pool last year with the council saying that it was looking at possible alternatives but none suitable have been found.

Speaking to members at their meeting (11 July), Rob Hill, Peterborough City Council, assistant director for communities, said: “Despite every effort examining the options to reopen St George’s Hydrotherapy pool and a detailed specialist survey being carried out, costs have now risen to £278,866.

The former site of the hydrotherapy pool in Dogsthorpe pictured after all the signage was taken down (image: David Lowndes)

“Analysis of the options included selling the business, leasing the business, a joint venture with the original owner and a community asset transfer, none of these would prove to be cost effective.”

He went on to add: “The original owner of the business has confirmed that he is still prepared to buy the business back but that he is not interested in increasing his offer due to the amount already invested in the infrastructure of the business.”

The meeting was also attended by Karen Oldale, from the Friends of St George’s, who have been fighting to keep the facility open for the 4,500 registered users it has.

Signs were removed overnight last week from the hydrotherapy pool (image: David Lowndes).

‘Unbelievable’

Ms Oldale said: “It seems to me unbelievable that you have chosen to close a successful, well-used and vital public service when you could so easily solve what will be a problem that may come back to haunt this council in the future.

“At a time when adult health care cuts are being so closely examined, why take away from 4,500 registered users a facility that to re-open or re-build in the future could cost taxpayers hundreds or thousands or possibly millions of pounds?

“This service has been transforming lives for the last ten years and your report makes no mention of the health, well being, pain-relief and pleasure that St George’s has brought to residents who now have nowhere else to go to achieve this.”

St George’s Hydrotherapy pool was built in 1976 and forms part of the same building occupied by the Heltwate Special School.

Prior to the pandemic, the pool was open 48 hours per week to provide support for children and adults with disabilities or long-term health conditions with users made up of referrals from physiotherapists, open public sessions, swimming lessons, parents and baby sessions, aqua fitness, and private hire groups.

Since March 2020 the pool has been closed, but prior to its closure, the facility was operated by Vivacity on behalf of the council at a net revenue cost of £50,000 per year (includes operator and utilities costs).

The indications that the Cabinet might close the facility permanently were seen last week when overnight on Thursday all the signage saying ‘hydrotherapy pool’ were taken down.

Councillors John Fox and Shaz Nawaz had both addressed the Cabinet members asking them to defer their decision for two weeks until the next Full Council meeting on 27 July, in order that all 60 elected representatives of the people of Peterborough could debate the matter.

That request was denied.