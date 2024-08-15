Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cut of 51% in Peterborough’s Dementia Resource Centre’s budget- one of only two in the country- is set to begin in September.

Users of Peterborough’s Dementia Resource Centre have launched a petition in an attempt to stop the council from proceeding with a 51% cut to the council’s budget.

The centre provides a vital place for people with dementia, as well as their families, to meet up with each other, take part in workshops and share their experiences and make meaningful connections. It is also a place where mental assessment are carried out to confirm diagnoses.

Dementia Resource Centre user Chris Watts (left).

The centre also hosts a popular dementia cafe and provides a number of groups including song, dance and think and share; all activities scientifically proven to be beneficial to people diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer's as well as boasting a beautiful garden for visitors to sit in.

The centre, however, is set to see its budget cut by more than half from September, something users have pleaded the council to rethink.

As part of the campaign, a petition has been set up and can be accessed at www.change.org/p/demand-peterborough-city-council-to-retain-full-funding-for-the-dementia-resource-centre.

Chris Watts, who is in the early stage of a dementia diagnosis himself, said: “As frequent attendees of the Dementia Resource Centre, we recognise its pivotal role in our community.

"Engaging activities such as Singing for the Brain, Think and share, Chair Exercises, and Dance and movement help to keep our minds active.

"The DRC's provision of affordable hot meals three times a week and hot drinks from 9.00am to 4.30pm on weekdays is a testament to the care and support provided by the specialist trained staff who's jobs are at risk.

Located conveniently with a large parking space and accessible via local bus routes, the centre is a life-line for people suffering from dementia, their carers, and families.

The proposal by the Peterborough City Council to slash the DRC's budget by 51% poses a direct threat to the support system many families rely on.

This precarious situation is unavoidable given the accelerating aging population. Indeed, dementia affects approximately 850,000 individuals in the UK, with a projection to surpass a million by 2025, according to the Alzheimer's Society.

"With such a bleak and challenging landscape ahead, now, more than ever, funding the continued activities of the DRC is vital. We urge the Peterborough City Council to commit to maintaining full funding for the Dementia Resource Centre, protecting this precious community resource from budget cuts.”

Campaigners hoped to launch a petition on the Peterborough City Council website, which would have forced a council debate in the matter with enough signatures but this was rejected.

A response from the council’s Democratic Services department read: “We understand this is a difficult time for those who interact with the service and appreciate the wave of support it has been shown in recent months.

“Unfortunately we will not be progressing with the petition due to Petition Scheme Section 3.4 ‘Relates to a decision by the Council that has already been taken and there is no realistic possibility of a different decision being taken.’

We understand this is not a message you were hoping to receive so would like to provide some additional context around the decision that has been taken.

"As you may already know, councils across the country are finding it very difficult to deliver services within budget and many have issued section 114 notices which restrict spending to only what is essential.

"In Peterborough, we have been improving our financial situation, but we still face major challenges as the demand for services continues to be high and grows in some areas.

"The revised budget will contribute to avoiding this situation and enable us to continue to provide the support we can budget for.

“Our aim is to keep offering day sessions for people with dementia and activities like singing for brain and peer support groups.

"A solution is being worked with in conjunction with Alzheimer’s Society with the aim on enabling this aim. Ensuring as much of the core elements of the service are retained in a sustainable manner.”