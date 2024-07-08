Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dementia Resource Centre building in Peterborough is also up for sale and expected to be sold in 2025.

Users of Peterborough’s Dementia Resource Centre have been left devastated after hearing the city council plans to cut the centre’s budget by 51% from September.

The news has been delivered to staff and patrons of the centre, which is located on York Road, close to the city centre, in the past week.

The centre provides a vital place for people with dementia, as well as their families, to meet up with each other and share their experiences and make meaningful connections. It is also a place where mental assessment are carried out to confirm diagnoses.

Users of the Dementia Resource Centre that will be fighting the cut.

The centre also hosts a popular dementia cafe and provides a number of groups including song, dance and think and share; all activities scientifically proven to be beneficial to people diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer's as well as boasting a beautiful garden for visitors to sit in.

It is one of very few of its kind in the whole of the country. The centre is run by the Alzheimer’s Society but is funded wholly by Peterborough City Council.

The cut in funding is set to take place of September 15 and is set to put a number of staff jobs at risk as well as see the offering significantly cut.

Inside the Dementia Resource Centre.

“The centre is a lifeline"

Among the users shocked by the decision is Louise Yates, who has been caring for her mother for the past four years.

She said: The news just hurts your heart. The centre is a lifeline for not just people with a diagnosis but their family and friends.

"Having or caring for someone with dementia is a real struggle and having the chance to see people that understand is so important. My mental health suffers and to know that there is a place Monday to Friday that I can do if I’m struggling and I will see a friendly face.

Inside the Dementia Resource Centre.

“It’s a vital change of environment and a chance to make lifelong friends who are able to empathise and understand exactly what you’re going through.

"There are a lot of people that are really upset and in shock."

Norma, who cares for her friend Marion added: “There is no logic in this decision. I just don’t get it. It feels like lockdown all over again.

"This centre is one of only a few in the country. The city should be really proud of it but it clearly is not important to the council.”

Parton Chris, who has early onset, said: “This is an insult. This is a safe place for so many people and it feels as if the council just don't care.

"Dementia and Alzhiemer’s is one of the biggest killers in the UK, along with cancer, yet the treatments for cancer are so sophisticated and brilliant but for dementia there is a two-year waiting list to be even diagnosed, in which time the person can deteriorate significantly.

"I don’t know why it isn’t taken as seriously.”

“The impact and cost of this cut to people with dementia will be great"

While the Alzheimer’s Society has expressed its desire to continue to support those living with an affected by dementia, the charity has warned the council of the consequences of its decision.

Alison Clowes, Local Systems Influencing Manager from the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Alzheimer’s Society is concerned about the council’s decision to cut the funding for these crucial dementia services to support people in Peterborough.

“While we appreciate the council needs to make difficult financial decisions, the services offered at the Dementia Resource Centre are a lifeline to so many families affected by dementia locally.

“The impact and cost of this cut to people with dementia, the community and other services will be great.

“Our main concern is how the council plans to support people with dementia, their family and friends when the service is reduced, and we would like the council to commit to developing a plan for how they will address this.

“We remain committed to supporting people living with dementia and their carers in Peterborough, and we are working hard to make sure it has the minimal possible impact on everyone we’re here to help as well as hard-working staff and volunteers.”

“If we don’t make those difficult decisions, the council will run out of money"

Peterborough City Council has said that it no longer has the money to fund the centre and that in order to balance the city’s finances, “tough decisions" must be made.

This includes cutting the centre’s funding and accepting the reduced service that is likely to result from the decision.

A city council spokesperson said: “We have been extremely lucky to have the Dementia Resource Centre in Peterborough for as long as we have and recognise the excellent support that it provides to people living with dementia and their loved ones and carers.

“Councils nationally are struggling to provide services within budget and many have issued section 114 notices which limit all but essential spending. In Peterborough we have been making good progress with our finances, however, with demand for services remaining high and increasing in some areas, significant challenges remain.

“The only way that we can remain in control of our destiny is if we make difficult decisions about how we spend taxpayers’ money. If we don’t make those difficult decisions, the council will run out of money and all spending on non-statutory services will stop.

“We know that people who currently use the Dementia Resource Centre will be concerned to hear that the service will be changing, but we have funded it for as long as possible. We are taking every opportunity to reassure them that support will remain, albeit it will look different to what they have received previously.

“We will continue to support carers of those with dementia, including offering carer assessments, linking to support in the community and providing opportunities for carers to socialise.

“We hope to continue organising day sessions for people with dementia and activities such as singing and peer support groups and we are looking at ways we can work with health partners to find new ways to support people with dementia.

“We are working closely with the Alzheimer's Society to understand its requirements to enable the move to a new location. As part of this we will endeavour to ensure there is no break in provision by moving the service only when the new premises is ready and available.

"We hope this allays some of the concerns service users may have and we will publicly announce the new location as soon as possible."