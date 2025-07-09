The mother of Benedict Blythe has called for serious change following the conclusion into the inquest into the death of her son.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Blythe has described the truth- revealed by the recent inquest- as ‘devastating’ and blamed ‘critical failures’ for Benedict’s death.

On Wednesday (July 9), a jury, sitting at Peterborough Town Hall, concluded that Benedict’s death was caused by his accidental exposure to cow’s milk protein causing fatal anaphylaxis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest found that among the probable causes of Benedict’s death were the delayed administration of his Adrenaline Auto Injector (EpiPen/adrenaline pen) and opportunities for cross-contamination relating to the storage of his bottle at school.

Benedict Blythe's parents- Helen and Peter- speak outside of Peterborough Town Hall following the conclusion of the inquest.

Benedict passed away on December 1, 2021 after suffering a fatal allergic reaction while at Barnack Primary School. He was pronounced dead at Peterborough City Hospital a short while after being transported there.

Following the conclusion of the inquest, Benedict’s parents, Helen and Peter Blythe, appeared on the steps of the Town Hall to read out a prepared statement.

“Benedict died in a place where he should have been safe"

Benedict’s mother, Helen said: “Three and a half years ago, we lost our son. Benedict died in a place where he should have been safe – his school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since then, we’ve been left in silence—without answers, without accountability. It has taken years of painful waiting, legal processes, and relentless perseverance just to uncover the truth. And even now, the truth is devastating.

“There were critical failings from the very beginning. The investigation at the time was inadequate as the evidence needed to establish how and why he died was never obtained. Because of that, precious time was lost—and with it, opportunities to understand what happened to our son.

“Benedict’s death was preventable and was caused by a cascade of failures—individual, institutional, and systemic.

“Despite knowing Benedict had a serious allergy:

- No allergy plan was created by the school, and the clinicians who understood his condition were never consulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- There was no specific allergy policy in place when he started school.

- Staff directly responsible for his care were not privy to key information relating to his allergies including how they may manifest.

- They misunderstood the signs of an allergic reaction, believing all symptoms had to appear before they could administer adrenaline. The key message is if “in doubt” give adrenaline.

- The staff responsible for his care were not given the training or support to enable them to act decisively in an emergency situation when every second mattered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately, Benedict’s adrenaline pens were given too late to save his life.

“There is no legislation that exists to protect children with allergies. Schools are left to interpret patchy, vague guidance and to carry life-or-death responsibility alone. This is unforgivable.

“Benedict was kind and curious, clever and gentle, full of love and full of promise. And now, in his name, we say:

“No more children should die at school because of an allergy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We demand change. We call on this government protect our children with Benedict’s Law, making it mandatory to have:

- An allergy policy in every school

- Staff allergy training including understanding allergies, how to manage them and identify signs of a reaction, and respond quickly in an emergency

- Spare adrenaline allergy pens in every school

“Proper oversight. Real accountability. Immediate action. We owe that to every child. Every parent who sends their child to school and trusts they’ll come home. Every child with allergy safe at school.

“Benedict’s life mattered. His death must matter too.”

“No parent should fear sending their child to school for them never to return"

Leigh Day partner Michelle Victor, who represented Benedict’s family during the inquest added: “Benedict’s parents have waited almost four years to obtain answers as to how their son came by his death in school; a place where he should have been safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The painful nature of this wait has been compounded by failures from the outset to effectively investigate and preserve vital evidence that could and should have identified how Benedict came by his untimely death.

“Time for change is now. No parent should fear sending their child to school for them never to return. We support the Blythe Family’s call for Benedict’s Law, which seeks to standardise and mandate the protective measures in school including:

- Effective, annual allergy and anaphylaxis awareness and emergency response training for relevant school staff;

- Spare auto-immune injectors in every school; and

– A standardised mandatory allergy policy in every education setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that tens of thousands of children in England are living with food allergies.

“All pupils deserve to go to school and return home safely.

“The state has a duty to protect the safety and wellbeing of children in school. Teachers deserve to feel supported in fulfilling that duty. One cannot be achieved without the other.

“This is not only a legal but a moral responsibility.”