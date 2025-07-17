No, Sally can’t wait as she gets VIP treatment to celebrate the return of Oasis mania

His career may have taken off at supersonic speed - but before that Noel Gallagher worked as a subcontractor for British Gas.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Oasis superstar, currently on a sold-out comeback tour with brother Liam, even composed some of the band’s early hits, including Live Forever, in a company storeroom.

With fans old and new singing along to Don’t Look Back in Anger, the energy giant has delivered a playful tribute to its famous former employee - and to one of the song’s most iconic lyrics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone named Sally won’t have to wait as the company is offering same day VIP engineer support throughout Oasis’ tour dates as part of a campaign inspired by the line “So, Sally can wait.”

Definitely Maybe... a British Gas engineer who looks suspiciously like Noel Gallagher is spotted giving Sallys the VIP treatment - because this time, Sally really can’t wait.

They’ll also be in with a chance to win tickets to the Oasis gig at Scottish Gas Murrayfield in Edinburgh, where a Noel Gallagher lookalike has been spotted unveiling a special ‘Sally Can’t Wait Fast Track Gate’.

A spokesperson for British Gas said: “Whether it’s a broken boiler or getting to the gig on time, we’re here when it matters most.

“This is a fun way to spotlight the fast, reliable service we offer - including same-day support for urgent issues - while giving a little love to the Sallys of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Definitely Maybe... a British Gas engineer who looks suspiciously like Noel Gallagher is spotted giving Sallys the VIP treatment - because this time, Sally really can’t wait.

“And with Noel having once worked as a subcontractor himself, it felt only right to get him - or at least his British Gas engineer lookalike – involved.”

If you’re not named Sally, you can still get same day service from British Gas for a boiler breakdown if you call before 11am.