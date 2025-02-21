Motionhouse - an electrifying fusion of dance, circus and digital projection

The internationally acclaimed Motionhouse returns to Peterborough this Spring with a brand-new, visually stunning production Hidden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running for three performances only at The New Theatre from April 24-26, this electrifying fusion of dance, circus, and digital projection explores the internal and external conflicts that shape our lives.

At a time when the world is facing unprecedented challenges, Hidden presents a deeply moving and thought-provoking reflection on the power of unity, resilience, and the best of humanity in times of darkness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Hidden, artistic director Kevin Finnan MBE and his team examine our struggles as individuals and as a society, offering a powerful perspective on the instinct to come together in times of crisis. Through gravity-defying choreography, breathtaking circus skills, and an immersive digital landscape, the production brings to life the idea that even in the darkest moments, we can find strength through each other.

Motionhouse bring Hidden to The New Theatre from April 24-26 Dan Tucker

Describing the inspiration behind the show, Finnan said: “The show is about the fact that in the darkest moments that we face, humanity can come together, and the best of humanity is helping each other in dark times.

“Currently, we’re living in a very fast world. We’re pursuing our ambitions, but often, we don’t interact with each other in the way that we should. Around the world, there are terrible things happening—wars, disasters, environmental crises. In those times, we struggle, we don’t know how to survive. But there is an instinct in humanity which has been hidden. The best of humanity is how we come together. We can find this moment again—of really working for each other, helping each other, putting others before ourselves, and finding a new way forward.”

Hidden builds on the global success of Motionhouse’s previous productions, including Nobody and Charge, taking their signature blend of contemporary dance and circus performance to new heights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motionhouse – you might have seen them at Nene Park’s Peterborough Celebrates festival last year – are renowned for integrating live performance with digital technology, and Hidden is no exception. Stunning video projections and an ever-changing set transform the stage into a living film, creating a mesmerising visual world that responds dynamically to the movement on stage.

Motionhouse bring Hidden to The New Theatre from April 24-26 Dan Tucker

Having wowed local audiences at Peterborough Celebrates, this is a fantastic opportunity for local dance, theatre, and circus enthusiasts to experience Motionhouse’s full-scale theatre production in their home city.

In addition to the performances, a special post-show Q&A with members of Motionhouse will take place after the Friday matinee performance. This is an ideal opportunity for schools, colleges, and students interested in performing arts to gain behind-the-scenes insights into the creation of a large-scale, multidisciplinary production. Motionhouse has a long-standing reputation for educational outreach and professional development, and this session will offer an invaluable glimpse into the artistic and technical processes behind Hidden.

Tickets are on sale now at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com or contact the box office on 01733 852992.