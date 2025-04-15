Get ready to party in the Big Top at Peterborough's Ferry Meadows
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Friday, May 16, boogie in the Big Top at two unforgettable Silent Disco sessions – perfect for all ages. Grab your multi-channel headphones and hit the dance floor as three live DJs spin the tunes – from epic sing-along anthems and feel- good floor fillers, to high-energy house, garage and drum & bass, plus a vibrant blend of Afro beats and Bhangra rhythms.
The two silent disco sessions are 5:00pm – 6:30pm and 7:30pm – 9:30pm.
On the Saturday (17th), when the free festival winds down, keep the celebrations going in the Big Top for a dance party like no other, hosted by the nationally-acclaimed Punjabi Roots Academy.
Think Beyoncé meets Bhangra – with live dhol drummers, vibrant Bhangra dancers and an international DJ spinning global party anthems as East meets West in this exciting fusion of music and dance.
The party will be 7:30pm – 9:30pm.
Book your tickets at www.nenepark.org.uk