What's on - including LeBrock gig at The Met Lounge

See LeBrock at The Met Lounge on Saturday.

LeBrock – Peterborough’s very own synthwave superstars – play a hometown gig at The Met Lounge on Saturday.

Combining ‘80s style melodic rock riffs with shimmering synthwave melodies and a heartfelt vocal delivery, members they have established themselves as one of the most uniquely compelling artists within the world of retro revival music.

Tickets at Skiddle.com

THURSDAY 10th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Weekly General Knowledge Quiz at 8pm, Teams of up to 6 may take part with the winning team taking £30 bar voucher.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Peterborough Big Band – a cool night of swing, jazz and funk with that great big band sound in the Tap Room from 8pm. Entry £7.50 at the door.

FRIDAY 11th:

Charters, Town Bridge, has Funk & Stuff. DJ MrNash will play 60s 70s Funk & Rare Groove –as well as 90s and 00s RnB, Reggae, classic House and Garage..

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Dependant Variables, local rock and pop covers band from 8:30pm, plus Asian street food by Cheers Thai from 5pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Frankly My Dear from 9.30pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Everything Urban with DJ T3lsy playing RnB, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afrobeats and more. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Velocity.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Kick Back from 9pm. Popular covers band . SATURDAY 12th:

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Junk Puppets from 9pm. Playing a real party mix of Rock, Pop and 80s Cheese. All guaranteed to get you up dancing. Members free, non-members £2.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Last Minute Brigade from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band, reformed for one night only. Playing anthemic and party covers

The Ostrich Inn has 23 Reasons from 9.30pm .

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Rough Justice.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Famous Unknown from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Submachine playing hits from artists like Focus, Lizzy, Rush, Skynyrd, AC/DC, Queen, Muse, Foo’s, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Zeppelin, Sabbath, and more.

The Broadway Club has Laurie Haley.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler's CMC and the talented and funny Aiden J Daniels. Music starts at 8, £6 on the door.

March United Services Club has Very Beautiful South, a tribute to The Beautiful South, plus anthemic floor-fillers from 80s, 90s & 00s. Tickets £15. SUNDAY 13th: The Ostrich Inn has Kill Me Kate from 5pm.

Charters has Andy Hughes from 3pm-6pm, a singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist influenced by the Manic Street Preachers, Led Zeppelin and others.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Peterborough tribute band True 90s from 2pm.

Email your free listings to [email protected]