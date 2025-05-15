What's on - including a free weekend festival at Ferry Meadows

A free weekend festival of performances and activities at Ferry Meadows and some big names from the world of comedy coming to town

PETERBOROUGH CELEBRATES, Ferry Meadows May 17/18

The free-to-attend community festival is back for its fourth year with another fabulous celebration of our city packed with performances and activities for all. Highlights include the spectacular acrobatic group No Fit State with their show Bamboo and contemporary dance duo Vanhulle with their breathtaking show Orb, both on Saturday, and on Sunday don’t miss the amazing all-women dance group Feet off the Ground with their show Turning Point on a rotating stage. The finale will be marked with a traditional Hindu Holi Colour ceremony.

JOSH WIDDICOMBE: Work in Progress, The Cresset, May 21

Enjoy the free Peterborough Celebrates festival which returns to Ferry Meadows this weekend.

By now he has almost certainly mastered the art of stand-up, either that or he has wasted the last 15 years of his life. Come along and decide for yourself. Shorter and with lower production values than Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but funnier with more references to tea.

JULIAN CLARY: Fistful of Clary, New Theatre, May 22

You’ve heard of The Man With No Name? Well, here’s The Man With No Shame. After the huge, sell-out success of A Fistful of Clary last year, the renowned comedian is fixing to saddle up and head out once again. Age range 16+

THE BEST IN COMEDY, Key Theatre, May 16

The Best in Comedy show returns with another amazing line-up featuring the fantastic Seann Walsh, Rhys James, Nick Helm and Matt Richardson!

THE WERRINTON SHOW SCARECROW TRAIL

Werrington village, May 17

Collect your trail map from the Village Centre on Church Street for £1, from 10am to 6pm and head off to find the scarecrows with a 1980s theme. You can also buy refreshments and home made cake. Werrington Local History Group celebrate their 40th anniversary and they will have a fantastic display covering the last 40 years .

The Animal Guyz – Amazing Animals, Key Theatre, May 18 (1.30pm)

The only show around that you get to see life sized crocodiles, sloths, reindeer, dinosaurs, penguins, orangutans and maybe even a spraying skunk. The heart-warming show packed full of music, comedy and amazing animal effects is suited to all age.

G4: Phantoms Of The Popera

The Cresset, May 19

The biggest hits from the West End and Broadway Starring G4

Following on from their critically-acclaimed 20th Anniversary album and tour, The UK’s No1 vocal harmony quartet and original X Factor stars, G4, now unleash their unique trademark sound on the greatest showstoppers that musical theatre has to offer, for a night you will truly never forget...This vocally dynamic evening showcases smash-hit songs from the West End and Broadway, brought to you by four of the world's finest voices.

SINGERS OF NOTE

Paston All Saints Church, May 17

The church's annual concert is entitled Show Songs for a Spring Evening, and the varied programme includes a wide range of music and foot-tapping entertainment from both stage and screen,

Tickets are available via church members, or on the door. £12 for adults and £6 for children. Refreshments available during the interval.

PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA: LA CHIMERA

John Clare Theatre, tonight (7.30pm)

Set in the 1980s, in the former Etruscan landscape of rural Italy, Arthur, a vagabond-type character, is mourning the loss of his love. A local ragtag group of graverobbers make use of his archaeological skills to find ancient tombs filled with artefacts, but Arthur uses the digs to search for a door to the afterlife, of which myths speak, where he imagines reuniting with her.

Yarwell and Nassington Britannia Band

Brookside Methodist Church, Gunthorpe, May 17

The band will be performing “Love Changes Everything” from 3pm.

Tickets are £6.

Proceeds to the Alzheimer’s Society.

THINK FLOYD, Key Theatre, May 17

Widely regarded as the UK’s number one Pink Floyd tribute, this show features the whole range of classic Pink Floyd, including Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, The Wall, The Division Bell and more.

SHOWSTOPPER THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL

South Holland Centre, Spalding, May 17

A brand new musical comedy is created from scratch at each performance as audience suggestions are transformed on the spot into all-singing, all dancing productions with hilarious results.

Dave O’Higgins with the Andrew Wood Trio

Stamford Corn Exchange, May 15

A leading figure in the UK jazz scene, Dave O’Higgins is celebrated for his smooth, expressive tenor and soprano saxophone playing. Performing with Dave is the exceptional Andrew Wood Trio.