Two great nights of comedy coming to Stamford

Chuckl is bringing its comedy club to Stamford Corn Exchange

Chuckl is bringing two great nights of comedy to Stamford’s Corn Exchange Theatre – with Russell Kane headlining in September

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On September 26 there will be an evening packed with laughter for casual comedy fans and die-hard stand-up lovers also featuring Felicity Ward, John Robertson and Russell Hicks.

Russell Kane is a multi-award-winning comedian and presenter, known for his high-octane, physically charged performances and lightning-fast wit and a regular on TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You might have seen Felicity Ward on Live at the Apollo, or Felicity's Mental Mission, while John Robertson is a cult favourite and creator of the interactive comedy hit The Dark Room. He is a force of nature on stage.

Finally, Russell Hicks is a TikTok sensation and one of the best comedians in the UK today. He is provocative, anarchic, and unfiltered. His razor-sharp wit, quickfire crowd work, and rebellious energy make every performance unique.

Meanwhile the Comedy Club on October 24 stars Ed Bynre, Tony Law, President Obonjo and Sarah Johnson.

Ed Byrne is a favourite on Mock The Week, QI, Live At The Apollo, and more but his live stand-up remains unmissable. A master of observational comedy, he's a must-see act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canadian surrealist and master story-teller Tony Law is a three-time Chortle Award winner, while President Obonjo is a larger-than-life dictator of the Lafta Republic – a brilliantly satirical comedy creation, part despotic ruler, part stand-up powerhouse.

Finally Sarah Johnson brings razor-sharp writing and a delightfully cheeky delivery meaning plenty of laughs as soon as she steps on stage.

Tickets from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk