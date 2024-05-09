The Lime Tree relaunch weekend and a two-day international food festival at Charters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s food, drink and lots of great music all the way this week in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars.

THURSDAY 9th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Andy Hughes from 8.30pm.Charters, Town Bridge, has its General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

FRIDAY 10th:

The Lime Tree, Paston Lane, has a relaunch party weekend . Tonight is The Tour-Ettes (pictured) from 9pm

The Tour-ettes are appearing at The Lime Tree on Friday

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Numbers from 9pm playing the best chart Brit Pop, Indie, Punk and Mod covers.

Charters, Town Bridge, has DJs Claud, Rob and Kev present “Shake” from 8pm

The Ostrich Inn has Voodoo Haze from 9.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Morning Glory - Oasis covers from 9pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Tricks playing house, garage, afro beats, chillout and funky disco from 9pm-2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Shuttles.SATURDAY 11th:

The Lime Tree, Paston Lane, has a relaunch party weekend. Tonight is local Reggae band Zeb Rootz performing from 9pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler's Country Music Club with a double header – Chris Johno Johnson and Spread Your Wings. £6 on the door, doors open at 6pm music starts at 7pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Special Groove from 9pm. Four-piece female fronted Cambridgeshire party band, playing Soul, Funky, Bluesy, Pop and Dance covers.

The Ostrich Inn has The Jexit from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Flashback Photography.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Mighty & The High from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen playing top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has its International Food and Drink Festival from 12pm – 8pm with DJs from Eclectic Ballroom from 2pm-10pm and High Point Players inside from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Gaby Starbuck.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Stevie Daniels and The Wranglers from 9pm - 11.30pm.SUNDAY 12th:

The Lime Tree, Paston Lane, has a Sunday Session from 2pm with three acoustic acts: Joe Drury, Dan ‘The Piano Man’ and River City Hustle taking the stage outside to soundtrack your chilled-out Sunday.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has True British Mayhem from 2pm. Popular Peterborough band playing Punk, New Wave covers and originals..

The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith from 5pm.

Charters has its International Food and Drink Festival from 12pm – 8pm with Division Duo from 3pm-6pm and DJs from the Mustard Club from 6pm-late.

TUESDAY 14th: