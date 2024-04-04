A world of food coming to festival at Peterborough beer garden

​The two-day celebration of international cuisine is to take place on May 11 and 12 – for a third time.

Local and national businesses will be taking part and showcasing food, drinks and desserts from 12pm until 8pm at this free, family friendly in Charters’ huge beer garden.

Free entertainment throughout the weekend includes a DJ set from Eclectic Ballroom from 2pm - 10pm on Saturday, followed by live music from High Point Players from 10pm; then on Sunday, Division duo will be playing outside from 3pm – 6pm.

Food across the two days will come from:

Azahar’s Spanish Food (Saturday only) will be serving Chicken & Chorizo and Chicken & Seafood Paella.

Chimney Cake Paradise will be serving Hungarian desserts including Lángos.

Flora Athens will be serving Greek food including gyros and more.

Blondies Bakes PB (Saturday only) will serving all the delicious treats, cakes, bakes, waffles and more!

Damian will be attending with his kiosk to serve hot dogs, burgers and more.

Farmhouse Catering will be serving British hand made pie & mash.

Banjaraa will be attending to serve delicious Indian dishes.

Coco’s Caribbean Kitchen will make a return with their delicious goat curry, patties and more.

La Loca Patata will have jacket potatoes with traditional and international fillings.

Kaimas Restaurant’s Lithuanian food will include their famous cepelinai.

South-African will be on sale including Jollof rice, pancake with chicken or beef. Vegan options also will be available.

Flippin Crepes (Sunday only) will be selling their sweet and savoury crepes.

El Ajolote Mexican will have Mexican tacos.

Riva’s Pizza will have Italian pizza and burgers.

Iceni Meadery (Saturday only) will be bringing to the festival high quality and vegan meads.

UK Photo Funk will be serving popcorn, candy floss and various snacks! Perfect for families to share.

Ellen’s Sweets will be making a return with delicious sweets and treats.

Gabby’s Bake Away will be selling her famous bakes, cakes, and cupcakes.

Homemade delicious British jam will be available for sale.

Jimmy Ice’s will have ice cream.

Grandma’s Rollin Pin Baking will be there with chocolate bars and more .

Temporary Airbrush Tattoos will also be attending - perfect for families with young children!

