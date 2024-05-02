A first look at the refurbished Lime Tree pub in Peterborough

The Lime Tree in Paston Lane, has been kitted out with new seating and flooring – and brightened up with a new colour scheme – a major investment by the Craft Union Pub Company.

There’s also TNT and Sky Sports across its many HD screens, plus two new pool tables and three new darts boards for anyone inspired to get sporty.

Outside, the previously unwelcoming garden area has been transformed for the summer, with a fully renovated deck, new seating, and new HD screen, for customers who fancy drinking al-fresco.

A launch party weekend (May 10-12) will be just the start of things, as Marie and David Mitchell, who run the pub, plan on putting on live music each Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

