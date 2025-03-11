The Boyz are back - boyband duo are heading to Peterborough

Boyzlife, the supergroup comprised of Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden, will bring their UK tour to Peterborough in 2026, with a date at the New Theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ll be performing a mixture of Boyzone and Westlife’s classic tracks as well as their own original music when they perform in the city on March 19.

Most Popular

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (March 14 at 10am) via ticketmaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're absolutely thrilled to announce our 2026 tour,” said Keith and Brian.

Boyzlife will be playing Peterborough New Theatre in 2026

“The incredible memories we created during our 2025 shows have us counting down the days until we can hit the road again and reunite with all of our amazing fans. Brace yourselves for more unforgettable nights filled with music, laughter, and possibly some special guests joining us along the way. Can’t wait to see you all in 2026!"

90s boyband culture is back in the forefront of the public’s minds, with nostalgia reaching a new high following the release of documentaries including Boyband Forever (BBC) and Boyzone: No Matter What (Sky), alongside Robbie Williams biopic Better Man.

People are more eager than ever before to catch a glimpse of the defining bands of the era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining forces in 2016, when both Keith and Brian had left their respective groups, the incredibly popular touring pop-duo of Boyzlife has performed for more than 300,000 ecstatic fans across the world.

As Boyzlife continues to evolve, Keith and Brian are dedicated to producing new music that reflects their growth as artists and their love for the craft.