Latest performers revealed for the Peterborough Celebrates Festival weekend

Giant walkabout butterflies, an acrobatic display with bamboo and an interactive pop-up play installation will all be wowing Peterborough Celebrates festival-goers across the weekend of May 17 and 18.

The region’s biggest free family-friendly community festival, at Ferry Meadows, will welcome professional touring performers including:

No Fit State, an acrobatic performance group bringing us their high-impact, high-skill circus show Bamboo, using UK grown bamboo and human bodies;

Feet off the Ground, a women-only group with Turning Point, an evocative performance on a purpose-built rotating stage;

Vanhulle Dance Theatre, the Cambridgeshire-based dance duo, returning to the festival for the third year with their show Orb, fusing highly physical contemporary dance with martial arts and an emotive sound score;

Pif-Paf touring theatre bringing their creative interactive installation Right to Play to the festival site

and the dramatic scale and colourful wing designs of walkabout butterflies from Apus.

Many local community performers and festival favourites are returning this year, including Indian dancing from the Peterborough Diwali Festival, traditional brass band music from the Peterborough Salvation Army, Peterborough Rock Choir, Wansford Ukes and Gabriella Pineda Rodrigues, with her ever popular Disney and show tunes.

The bar tent stage, introduced last year for the first time, is being expanded this year and will host a wide range of musical performers throughout the festival weekend.

As well as the many music, drama and dance performances, the festival will offer a varied programme of other entertainment and activity to get involved in across the weekend – from arts and crafts, sport and adventure to local organisations showcasing what they do in the city, there will be something for all the family to enjoy.

Schools, community groups and care homes are busily creating painted butterflies to be part of an eye-catching ‘Flutter of Butterflies’ art display over the festival weekend – a community project sponsored by our headline sponsor Allison Homes. There’s still time to get involved with your group – just contact [email protected] to find out more. There is also a drop-in butterfly making workshop at Ferry Meadows on Friday 11 April if you want to add your own creation to the display.

Parking charges will apply at Ferry Meadows over the weekend. However, Nene Valley Railway and Railworld have partnered up again to offer FREE parking at Railworld in the city centre and tickets on the train to Ferry Meadows for £2 each way - a great way of travelling sustainably to the festival.

New for 2025, there will be exciting ticketed events in the Big Top on the evenings of May 16 and 17. The Friday will host two ‘Boogie in the Big Top’ silent disco sessions, while Saturday evening will see ‘Bhangra in the Big Top’ - an East meets West dance party, hosted by the nationally-renowned group Punjabi Roots Academy.

Find out more at www.peterboroughcelebratesfestival.co.uk