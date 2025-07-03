Essex rock trio Bilk heading to The Met Lounge in Peterborough

See Bilk at The Met Lounge on October 17

Essex rock trio Bilk are heading to Peterborough’s Met Lounge this Autumn, as their tour see them returning to some of the venues that supported them early in their career.

Music Venue Trust (MVT), the UK charity which represents hundreds of Grassroots Music Venues (GMVs), is backing the 20-date tour by the band described by Met lounge owner Steve Jason as “possibly be the best 3-piece UK band to emerge since The Jam”.

The tour is funded by the Liveline Fund which was created by MVT and live music advocates Save Our Scene (SOS). It distributes funding directly to grassroots venues, artists and promoters with financial support raised by contributions from arena and stadium ticket sales.

“This tour is obviously gonna be chaos,” said Sol Abrahams, lead singer, guitarist and songwriter of the bank who play a riotous fusion of rock and roll, punk, indie, and gritty UK rap.

“We’ve been wanting to do a tour of grassroots venues for a while as we’ve seen a lot of these places keep closing down and it ain’t good for music.

“Everyone deserves a chance to grow and get seen by people if the music is good and the grassroots venues are instrumental in that for upcoming bands and artists. When we were coming up as a band, those are the places we’d play week in and week out. With small venues closing it’s going to be harder for good, organic music made by musicians from normal backgrounds to get out there . We need real life, we need real energy, real connection, in the flesh, in person. That’s what it’s about. That’s why we’re doing this. It’s gonna be sweaty, intimate and a good time so to our fans, we’ll see you there.”

Tickets for the October 17 show from www.universe.com/events/bilk-tickets