Enjoy the sights and sounds of the 1940s - at Crowland and Thorney 1940s Weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A weekend of nostalgia is in store on Saturday and Sunday as the Crowland and Thorney 1940s Weekend makes a return.

A highlight of both days at Park Farm, Thorney, will be a live battle re-enactment in the afternoon. The Crowland Buffalo LVT (Landing Vehicle Tracked), which was pulled out of the ground in 2021 after over 75 years being buried, will be on display.

Daniel Abbott Chairman, of the Crowland Buffalo Association, the charity that’s dedicated to the restoration of the Buffalo and a museum said: “This is our third 1940s Weekend in aid of the Crowland Buffalo. This year is more important than ever as we remember our fallen heroes and the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. I’m sure that everyone that attends will have a great visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be plenty to see and do with a wide range of re-enactors and Living History Groups, classic cars, military and agricultural vehicles. There will also be a great range of vintage stalls.

The sights and sounds of the 1940s - at Crowland and Thorney 1940s Weekend

During the day sounds of the 40s will be supplied by 40s Home Front and singers Alan Jackson, Jayne Darling and The Lahdidahs creating a great atmosphere throughout the day.

Saturday evening will be the ever popular 40s dance with one of the most popular Swing bands on the circuit, Kalamazoo Dance Band.