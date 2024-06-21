Enjoy the sights and sounds of the 1940s - at Crowland and Thorney 1940s Weekend
A highlight of both days at Park Farm, Thorney, will be a live battle re-enactment in the afternoon. The Crowland Buffalo LVT (Landing Vehicle Tracked), which was pulled out of the ground in 2021 after over 75 years being buried, will be on display.
Daniel Abbott Chairman, of the Crowland Buffalo Association, the charity that’s dedicated to the restoration of the Buffalo and a museum said: “This is our third 1940s Weekend in aid of the Crowland Buffalo. This year is more important than ever as we remember our fallen heroes and the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. I’m sure that everyone that attends will have a great visit.”
There will be plenty to see and do with a wide range of re-enactors and Living History Groups, classic cars, military and agricultural vehicles. There will also be a great range of vintage stalls.
During the day sounds of the 40s will be supplied by 40s Home Front and singers Alan Jackson, Jayne Darling and The Lahdidahs creating a great atmosphere throughout the day.
Saturday evening will be the ever popular 40s dance with one of the most popular Swing bands on the circuit, Kalamazoo Dance Band.
The 40s weekend will be open from 10-5pm Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday. Tickets are £10 per adult and accompanied children under 16 are free. Dance tickets are £10.