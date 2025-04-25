Composer Joanna embraces the wild with new book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A composer and cellistwho lives near Peterborough is set to have her new beginner cello and piano book - Wild Cello - published this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanna Borrett started composing four years ago and her two other cello and piano books - Folk and Beyond and Clan have been very well reviewed.

Her string orchestra arrangement of Clan has been played on Scala Radio and Radio 3 and was performed by the Duchess of Edinburgh’s String Orchestra at the investitures at Holyrood Palace last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love composing,” says Joanna, who, lives at Elton, “and one of the aspects I enjoy the most is that you can create your own world and let your imagination soar. Wild Cello is my first beginner cello book and it contains 14 new tunes that have a strong Celtic feel.

Local composer and cellist Joanna Borrett

"I wrote the music just after a holiday on the Isle of Mull. At the time my head was full of images of the sea and mountains, and I wanted to create music that had a sense of place and evoked the wildness in nature. I also wanted the music to give beginners a feeling of freedom on their instrument right away. So the music has some special effects you can experiment with in your first lesson. And one of the pieces is an easy improvisation idea you can try on your own or with your teacher. ”

While most beginner music is designed for children Wild Cello is for beginners of all ages.

“I’ve always enjoyed teaching adults, and have often been impressed by their commitment and enthusiasm,” continues Joanna. “If, like me, you are lucky enough to be introduced to classical music at an early age, it’s easy to take it for granted. But when you choose to learn a new instrument as an adult the process often has a very special significance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna’s music combines elements of folk and classical and the recording of her song cycle Moments of Freedom is being released later this year. She is currently working on a new string orchestra piece and would love the chance to try this through with a local orchestra.

Wild Cello can be bought at www.kevinmayhew.com/products/wild-cello